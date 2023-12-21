Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carter County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Carter County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carter County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chilhowie High School at Elizabethton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.