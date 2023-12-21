Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Davidson County Today - December 21
High school basketball competition in Davidson County, Tennessee is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Father Ryan High School at Station Camp High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Portland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davidson Academy at Portland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Portland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knowledge Academy at Franklin County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
