The Louisville Cardinals (5-6) play the Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Kentucky vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Louisville Betting Trends

Kentucky has put together a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Wildcats' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Louisville has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 10 times this season.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Kentucky is eighth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (32nd).

The Wildcats were +1600 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +2000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

Kentucky has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Louisville Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Louisville, based on its national championship odds (+100000), ranks significantly better (87th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (168th).

The Cardinals were +50000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now fallen to +100000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

Louisville has a 0.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

