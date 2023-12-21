Thursday's game between the Kentucky Wildcats (5-7) and Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) matching up at Memorial Coliseum has a projected final score of 68-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Kentucky, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 11:00 AM ET on December 21.

The Bisons' most recent contest was a 72-50 loss to Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Lipscomb vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Lipscomb vs. Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky 68, Lipscomb 63

Other ASUN Predictions

Lipscomb Schedule Analysis

When it comes to their best win this season, the Bisons took down the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on the road on November 30 by a score of 68-45.

The Bisons have three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the nation.

Lipscomb 2023-24 Best Wins

68-45 on the road over East Tennessee State (No. 153) on November 30

77-73 at home over Morehead State (No. 208) on November 14

64-55 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 321) on November 27

74-43 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 335) on November 17

77-58 on the road over Evansville (No. 336) on November 7

Lipscomb Leaders

Bella Vinson: 11.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)

11.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55) Blythe Pearson: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74)

10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74) Aleah Sorrentino: 11 PTS, 48.2 FG%

11 PTS, 48.2 FG% Molly Heard: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)

10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36) Claira McGowan: 8.8 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50)

Lipscomb Performance Insights

The Bisons put up 65.3 points per game (198th in college basketball) while allowing 63.9 per outing (187th in college basketball). They have a +15 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game.

In 2023-24 the Bisons are averaging 11.4 more points per game at home (72.5) than on the road (61.1).

Lipscomb concedes 70.8 points per game at home, and 60 on the road.

