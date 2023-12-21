How to Watch the Lipscomb vs. Kentucky Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Kentucky Wildcats (5-7) play the Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lipscomb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
- Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network +
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Lipscomb vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison
- The Bisons score an average of 65.3 points per game, just 4.2 fewer points than the 69.5 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 69.5 points, Lipscomb is 4-0.
- Kentucky is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 65.3 points.
- The Wildcats average only 0.1 fewer points per game (63.8) than the Bisons give up (63.9).
- When Kentucky totals more than 63.9 points, it is 5-0.
- Lipscomb has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 63.8 points.
- This year the Wildcats are shooting 41.2% from the field, only 0.9% higher than Bisons give up.
- The Bisons make 39.1% of their shots from the field, 5.5% lower than the Wildcats' defensive field-goal percentage.
Lipscomb Leaders
- Bella Vinson: 11.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (19-for-55)
- Blythe Pearson: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 34.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (28-for-74)
- Aleah Sorrentino: 11 PTS, 48.2 FG%
- Molly Heard: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.8 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (10-for-36)
- Claira McGowan: 8.8 PTS, 35.3 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lipscomb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Johnson (TN)
|W 85-49
|Allen Arena
|12/14/2023
|Chattanooga
|L 72-62
|Allen Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 72-50
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|-
|Allen Arena
|1/4/2024
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Allen Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.