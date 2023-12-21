For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Michael McCarron a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

McCarron stats and insights

In three of 22 games this season, McCarron has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has attempted one shot and scored one goal.

McCarron has zero points on the power play.

McCarron averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.0%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 81 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

McCarron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 3:24 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 10:38 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:56 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 15:24 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:22 Away W 2-1 12/7/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:45 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:34 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 6-1

Predators vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

