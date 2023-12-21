Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Montgomery County, Tennessee. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bearden High School at Northeast High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 21
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Creek High School at Madisonville North Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Madisonville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Evangel Christian High School at Rossview High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Princeton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest High School at Houston County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 21
- Location: Erin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
