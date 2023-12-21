Should you bet on Roman Josi to score a goal when the Nashville Predators and the Philadelphia Flyers face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In seven of 32 games this season, Josi has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has three goals on the power play, and also nine assists.

He has a 6.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 81 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 17 hits and 18.6 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 24:02 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 22:05 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 24:44 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 23:35 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 23:49 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 25:49 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 20:07 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 28:29 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 24:04 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 26:57 Home L 4-3

Predators vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

