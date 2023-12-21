Ryan O'Reilly and the Nashville Predators will face the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Fancy a wager on O'Reilly in the Predators-Flyers game? Use our stats and information below.

Ryan O'Reilly vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

O'Reilly Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, O'Reilly has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 19:57 on the ice per game.

In O'Reilly's 32 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 17 of 32 games this year, O'Reilly has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

O'Reilly has had an assist in a game 11 times this season over 32 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that O'Reilly goes over his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of O'Reilly going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

O'Reilly Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 81 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (+9) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 32 Games 2 26 Points 2 13 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

