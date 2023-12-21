Thursday's contest that pits the No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) versus the Tarleton State Texans (8-3) at Thompson-Boling Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-61 in favor of Tennessee, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 21.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee vs. Tarleton State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Tennessee vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 79, Tarleton State 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Tarleton State

Computer Predicted Spread: Tennessee (-17.4)

Tennessee (-17.4) Computer Predicted Total: 139.8

Tennessee is 5-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Tarleton State's 4-4-0 ATS record. The Volunteers are 6-4-0 and the Texans are 4-4-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 10.9 points per game with a +120 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.2 points per game (114th in college basketball) and give up 67.3 per contest (93rd in college basketball).

The 39.5 rebounds per game Tennessee averages rank 66th in the nation, and are 4.8 more than the 34.7 its opponents pull down per contest.

Tennessee hits 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) at a 33.7% rate (175th in college basketball), compared to the 7.3 its opponents make while shooting 30.9% from deep.

The Volunteers score 97.5 points per 100 possessions (134th in college basketball), while allowing 83.9 points per 100 possessions (52nd in college basketball).

Tennessee has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.7 (87th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.5 (152nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.