The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) welcome in the Tarleton State Texans (8-3) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Texans have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Tennessee is 7-1 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Texans sit at 195th.

The Volunteers record 15.4 more points per game (78.2) than the Texans allow (62.8).

Tennessee is 8-2 when scoring more than 62.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee put up 76.7 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 63.7.

At home, Tennessee drained 0.2 fewer threes per game (7.6) than in road games (7.8). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (33.0%) compared to when playing on the road (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule