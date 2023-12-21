The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) welcome in the Tarleton State Texans (8-3) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee vs. Tarleton State Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Texans have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • Tennessee is 7-1 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Texans sit at 195th.
  • The Volunteers record 15.4 more points per game (78.2) than the Texans allow (62.8).
  • Tennessee is 8-2 when scoring more than 62.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Tennessee put up 76.7 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 63.7.
  • At home, Tennessee drained 0.2 fewer threes per game (7.6) than in road games (7.8). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (33.0%) compared to when playing on the road (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Illinois W 86-79 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/12/2023 Georgia Southern W 74-56 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/16/2023 NC State W 79-70 Frost Bank Center
12/21/2023 Tarleton State - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/2/2024 Norfolk State - Thompson-Boling Arena
1/6/2024 Ole Miss - Thompson-Boling Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.