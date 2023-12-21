How to Watch Tennessee vs. Tarleton State on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers (8-3) welcome in the Tarleton State Texans (8-3) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Tennessee vs. Tarleton State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Texans have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- Tennessee is 7-1 when it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 67th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Texans sit at 195th.
- The Volunteers record 15.4 more points per game (78.2) than the Texans allow (62.8).
- Tennessee is 8-2 when scoring more than 62.8 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee put up 76.7 points per game in home games last season. In away games, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 63.7.
- At home, Tennessee drained 0.2 fewer threes per game (7.6) than in road games (7.8). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (33.0%) compared to when playing on the road (32.6%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Illinois
|W 86-79
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/12/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 74-56
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|W 79-70
|Frost Bank Center
|12/21/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/2/2024
|Norfolk State
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|1/6/2024
|Ole Miss
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
