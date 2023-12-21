The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) will play the North Alabama Lions (3-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Flowers Hall. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

Tennessee Tech vs. North Alabama Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Tennessee Tech Players to Watch

Maaliya Owens: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Reghan Grimes: 9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Anna Walker: 7.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

7.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Reagan Hurst: 8.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Yaubryon Chambers: 7.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

North Alabama Players to Watch

Alyssa Clutter: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Alexis Callins: 16.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.4 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

4.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Rhema Pegues: 9.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Veronaye Charlton: 7.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

