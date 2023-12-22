The Ohio Bobcats (6-4) go up against the Austin Peay Governors (6-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. Ohio Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Austin Peay Stats Insights

  • This season, Austin Peay has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Governors are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 91st.
  • The Governors' 66.8 points per game are only 3.3 fewer points than the 70.1 the Bobcats give up.
  • Austin Peay is 4-0 when it scores more than 70.1 points.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

  • Austin Peay is putting up more points at home (74 per game) than on the road (60.8).
  • At home the Governors are conceding 55.6 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than they are away (69.7).
  • Austin Peay sinks more 3-pointers at home (10.2 per game) than on the road (6.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (31.4%).

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Murray State W 53-49 F&M Bank Arena
12/12/2023 @ Southern Illinois W 70-68 Banterra Center
12/16/2023 @ Western Kentucky L 65-64 E. A. Diddle Arena
12/22/2023 Ohio - F&M Bank Arena
12/30/2023 @ Memphis - FedExForum
1/4/2024 @ Bellarmine - Freedom Hall

