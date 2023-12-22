How to Watch Austin Peay vs. Ohio on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Ohio Bobcats (6-4) go up against the Austin Peay Governors (6-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Austin Peay vs. Ohio Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Austin Peay Stats Insights
- This season, Austin Peay has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Governors are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 91st.
- The Governors' 66.8 points per game are only 3.3 fewer points than the 70.1 the Bobcats give up.
- Austin Peay is 4-0 when it scores more than 70.1 points.
Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison
- Austin Peay is putting up more points at home (74 per game) than on the road (60.8).
- At home the Governors are conceding 55.6 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than they are away (69.7).
- Austin Peay sinks more 3-pointers at home (10.2 per game) than on the road (6.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (31.4%).
Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Murray State
|W 53-49
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|W 70-68
|Banterra Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Western Kentucky
|L 65-64
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/22/2023
|Ohio
|-
|F&M Bank Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|FedExForum
|1/4/2024
|@ Bellarmine
|-
|Freedom Hall
