The Ohio Bobcats (6-4) go up against the Austin Peay Governors (6-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Austin Peay Stats Insights

This season, Austin Peay has a 5-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.

The Governors are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bobcats sit at 91st.

The Governors' 66.8 points per game are only 3.3 fewer points than the 70.1 the Bobcats give up.

Austin Peay is 4-0 when it scores more than 70.1 points.

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

Austin Peay is putting up more points at home (74 per game) than on the road (60.8).

At home the Governors are conceding 55.6 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than they are away (69.7).

Austin Peay sinks more 3-pointers at home (10.2 per game) than on the road (6.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (31.4%).

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule