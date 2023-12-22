The Austin Peay Governors (4-6) will meet the Ohio Bobcats (5-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. Ohio Game Information

Austin Peay Players to Watch

  • Demarcus Sharp: 19 PTS, 7.6 REB, 5.1 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Ja'Monta Black: 13 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dez White: 10.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Dezi Jones: 8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Daniel Loos: 3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ohio Players to Watch

  • Jaylin Hunter: 16.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Shereef Mitchell: 14.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Elmore James: 13.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • AJ Clayton: 10.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • AJ Brown: 9.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Austin Peay vs. Ohio Stat Comparison

Austin Peay Rank Austin Peay AVG Ohio AVG Ohio Rank
305th 68.1 Points Scored 79.9 86th
57th 65.1 Points Allowed 74.9 269th
253rd 34.9 Rebounds 34.6 268th
101st 10.2 Off. Rebounds 9.1 183rd
163rd 7.7 3pt Made 7.6 170th
314th 11 Assists 11.9 273rd
88th 10.6 Turnovers 9 19th

