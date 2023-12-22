The Ohio Bobcats (6-4) square off against the Austin Peay Governors (6-7) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 138.5 points.

Austin Peay vs. Ohio Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Clarksville, Tennessee

Clarksville, Tennessee Venue: F&M Bank Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio -3.5 138.5

Governors Betting Records & Stats

Austin Peay has played just one game this season that finished with a combined score higher than 138.5 points.

The average total for Austin Peay's games this season is 130.8 points, 7.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Austin Peay's ATS record is 5-4-0 this season.

Austin Peay has been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and has walked away with the win one time (14.3%) in those games.

The Governors have not won as an underdog of +150 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Austin Peay has a 40% chance of walking away with the win.

Austin Peay vs. Ohio Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio 8 88.9% 81.6 148.4 70.1 134.2 151.2 Austin Peay 1 11.1% 66.8 148.4 64.1 134.2 136.3

Additional Austin Peay Insights & Trends

The Governors' 66.8 points per game are just 3.3 fewer points than the 70.1 the Bobcats give up to opponents.

Austin Peay vs. Ohio Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio 3-6-0 3-5 5-4-0 Austin Peay 5-4-0 3-2 2-7-0

Austin Peay vs. Ohio Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio Austin Peay 14-1 Home Record 7-8 4-11 Away Record 1-13 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 3-9-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.7 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 60.9 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-6-0

