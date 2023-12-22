The Belmont Bruins (7-3) will try to continue a five-game winning stretch when visiting the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Value City Arena. The game airs on B1G+.

Belmont Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Belmont vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

The Bruins put up an average of 69.0 points per game, 7.9 more points than the 61.1 the Buckeyes allow.

Belmont is 7-1 when it scores more than 61.1 points.

Ohio State's record is 8-0 when it gives up fewer than 69.0 points.

The Buckeyes put up 20.8 more points per game (82.5) than the Bruins allow (61.7).

When Ohio State scores more than 61.7 points, it is 9-2.

When Belmont gives up fewer than 82.5 points, it is 7-3.

The Buckeyes are making 46.3% of their shots from the field, 8.3% higher than the Bruins allow to opponents (38.0%).

The Bruins make 43.4% of their shots from the field, 3.8% higher than the Buckeyes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Belmont Leaders

Tessa Miller: 14.4 PTS, 57.0 FG%

14.4 PTS, 57.0 FG% Tuti Jones: 11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.2 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61)

11.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 37.2 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (15-for-61) Kendal Cheesman: 11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 51.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (27-for-54)

11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 51.4 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (27-for-54) Kilyn McGuff: 11.3 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

11.3 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Jailyn Banks: 12.5 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

