How to Watch Chattanooga vs. Milwaukee on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (8-3) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Chattanooga vs. Milwaukee Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chattanooga Stats Insights
- This season, the Mocs have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.
- Chattanooga is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 46.6% from the field.
- The Mocs are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 206th.
- The Mocs put up 79.6 points per game, just 2.1 more points than the 77.5 the Panthers give up.
- Chattanooga has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 77.5 points.
Chattanooga Home & Away Comparison
- Chattanooga scores 79.9 points per game at home, compared to 79.3 points per game in road games, a difference of 0.6 points per contest.
- Defensively the Mocs have played better at home this season, giving up 61.3 points per game, compared to 78.0 in road games.
- Chattanooga is draining 10.1 three-pointers per game with a 33.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is 1.7 fewer threes and 3.2% points worse than it is averaging away from home (11.8, 37.0%).
Chattanooga Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|W 112-51
|McKenzie Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|W 88-72
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/19/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|W 69-66
|McKenzie Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|-
|UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
