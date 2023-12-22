The Milwaukee Panthers (3-6) will play the Chattanooga Mocs (5-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Chattanooga vs. Milwaukee Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Chattanooga Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chattanooga Players to Watch

  • Sam Alexis: 13.3 PTS, 10.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Honor Huff: 16.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jan Zidek: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyler Millin: 9.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Myles Che: 9.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Milwaukee Players to Watch

  • BJ Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kentrell Pullian: 7.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Markeith Browning II: 8.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Faizon Fields: 6.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Elijah Jamison: 8.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chattanooga vs. Milwaukee Stat Comparison

Milwaukee Rank Milwaukee AVG Chattanooga AVG Chattanooga Rank
202nd 73.9 Points Scored 75.9 151st
307th 77 Points Allowed 69 131st
189th 33.1 Rebounds 36.6 49th
14th 13 Off. Rebounds 9 189th
82nd 8.7 3pt Made 9.9 18th
220th 12.8 Assists 13 204th
59th 10.1 Turnovers 12.6 237th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.