The Chattanooga Mocs (8-3) are favored (-3.5) to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Milwaukee Panthers (4-7) at 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The point total in the matchup is 151.5.

Chattanooga vs. Milwaukee Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Chattanooga -3.5 151.5

Chattanooga Betting Records & Stats

Chattanooga's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 151.5 points four times.

The average total in Chattanooga's contests this year is 147, 4.5 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Mocs have put together a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

Chattanooga (4-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 11.1% more often than Milwaukee (3-6-0) this season.

Chattanooga vs. Milwaukee Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Chattanooga 4 44.4% 79.6 153.5 67.4 144.9 146.7 Milwaukee 4 44.4% 73.9 153.5 77.5 144.9 148.3

Additional Chattanooga Insights & Trends

The Mocs put up only 2.1 more points per game (79.6) than the Panthers allow (77.5).

When Chattanooga puts up more than 77.5 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Chattanooga vs. Milwaukee Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Chattanooga 4-5-0 3-3 4-5-0 Milwaukee 3-6-0 3-1 6-3-0

Chattanooga vs. Milwaukee Home/Away Splits

Chattanooga Milwaukee 6-1 Home Record 2-2 2-2 Away Record 1-4 2-3-0 Home ATS Record 0-2-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-2-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.8 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 1-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-0-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-2-0

