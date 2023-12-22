Davidson County, TN High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Davidson County, Tennessee, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Davidson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Knowledge Academy at Sparkman High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 22
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Davidson Academy at Father Ryan High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Portland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glencliff High School at Tullahoma High School
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Tullahoma, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maplewood High School at Forrest High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
