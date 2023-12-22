The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (10-3) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when visiting the Clemson Tigers (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Littlejohn Coliseum. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET.

East Tennessee State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

TV: ACC Network X

East Tennessee State vs. Clemson Scoring Comparison

The Buccaneers' 59.1 points per game are 10.4 fewer points than the 69.5 the Tigers give up to opponents.

East Tennessee State has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

Clemson has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.1 points.

The 74.8 points per game the Tigers score are 23 more points than the Buccaneers allow (51.8).

Clemson has a 7-4 record when scoring more than 51.8 points.

East Tennessee State has a 10-3 record when allowing fewer than 74.8 points.

The Tigers shoot 45.6% from the field, 9.5% higher than the Buccaneers allow defensively.

The Buccaneers shoot 39% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Tigers allow.

East Tennessee State Leaders

Nevaeh Brown: 12.9 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40)

12.9 PTS, 40.8 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (14-for-40) Kendall Folley: 10.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.0 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

10.2 PTS, 1.7 STL, 39.0 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Jakhyia Davis: 6.6 PTS, 42.6 FG%

6.6 PTS, 42.6 FG% Breanne Beatty: 6.6 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (14-for-52)

6.6 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (14-for-52) Courtney Moore: 9.3 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (20-for-61)

East Tennessee State Schedule