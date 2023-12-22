The Miami Heat (16-12) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Atlanta Hawks (12-15) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Heat are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 119 - Hawks 116

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hawks vs Heat Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (- 1.5)

Heat (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Heat (-2.8)

Heat (-2.8) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 235.4

The Heat have been more successful against the spread than the Hawks this season, sporting an ATS record of 12-16-0, as opposed to the 7-20-0 record of the Hawks.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 37.5% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (33.3%).

Miami and its opponents have gone over the total 53.6% of the time this season (15 out of 28). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (18 out of 27).

The Heat have a .750 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-4) this season while the Hawks have a .357 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (5-9).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2023-24, the Hawks are third-best in the NBA on offense (123.1 points scored per game) but third-worst on defense (122.9 points allowed).

Atlanta grabs 44.2 rebounds per game and give up 43.7 boards, ranking 13th and 16th, respectively, in the NBA.

At 25.7 assists per game, the Hawks are 19th in the league.

In 2023-24, Atlanta is 15th in the league in turnovers committed (13.1 per game) and fifth-best in turnovers forced (14.6).

In 2023-24 the Hawks are sixth in the league in 3-point makes (14.4 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (38.0%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.