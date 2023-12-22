The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-7) travel to face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-8) after dropping three consecutive road games. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah TV: ESPN+

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

The Blue Raiders have shot at a 39.5% clip from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points less than the 49.8% shooting opponents of the Thunderbirds have averaged.

The Blue Raiders are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Thunderbirds sit at 174th.

The Blue Raiders score an average of 63.4 points per game, 15.1 fewer points than the 78.5 the Thunderbirds give up.

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Middle Tennessee put up 72.2 points per game last season, 3.6 more than it averaged away (68.6).

The Blue Raiders gave up 60.6 points per game at home last season, and 76.1 away.

Middle Tennessee sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.3%) than on the road (34.5%).

