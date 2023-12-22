The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-7) will attempt to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-8) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern Utah vs. Middle Tennessee matchup in this article.

Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Utah Moneyline Middle Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM Southern Utah (-2.5) 138.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Southern Utah (-2.5) 138.5 -170 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Utah Betting Trends

Middle Tennessee is 3-8-0 ATS this season.

The Blue Raiders have not covered the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

Southern Utah is 8-2-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, eight out of the Thunderbirds' 10 games have gone over the point total.

