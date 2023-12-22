The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-6) will play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Middle Tennessee Players to Watch

  • Elias King: 12.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jared Jones: 8.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Justin Bufford: 9.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Jestin Porter: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jacob Johnson: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Southern Utah Players to Watch

  • Dominique Ford: 15.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Braden Housley: 13.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Prophet Johnson: 11.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Zion Young: 12.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Parsa Fallah: 11.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison

Southern Utah Rank Southern Utah AVG Middle Tennessee AVG Middle Tennessee Rank
154th 75.8 Points Scored 66.2 326th
318th 78.1 Points Allowed 66.1 74th
283rd 33.9 Rebounds 36.0 220th
236th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 10.5 85th
184th 7.4 3pt Made 6.4 264th
335th 10.4 Assists 9.5 352nd
191st 12.0 Turnovers 12.5 233rd

