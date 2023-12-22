The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-7) visit the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-8) after losing three straight road games. The Thunderbirds are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The point total in the matchup is 138.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Utah Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cedar City, Utah

Cedar City, Utah Venue: America First Event Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Southern Utah -3.5 138.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Raiders Betting Records & Stats

Middle Tennessee has played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 138.5 points.

Middle Tennessee's games this season have had an average of 130.7 points, 7.8 fewer points than this game's total.

Middle Tennessee's ATS record is 3-8-0 this year.

Southern Utah (8-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 80% of the time, 52.7% more often than Middle Tennessee (3-8-0) this year.

Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Utah Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Utah 8 80% 77.3 140.7 78.5 145.8 143.9 Middle Tennessee 3 27.3% 63.4 140.7 67.3 145.8 134.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Middle Tennessee Insights & Trends

The Blue Raiders' 63.4 points per game are 15.1 fewer points than the 78.5 the Thunderbirds give up.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Utah Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Utah 8-2-0 1-0 8-2-0 Middle Tennessee 3-8-0 0-2 3-8-0

Middle Tennessee vs. Southern Utah Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Southern Utah Middle Tennessee 13-2 Home Record 12-2 5-8 Away Record 3-11 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-2-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-11-0 92.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.2 73.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.