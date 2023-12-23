The Armed Forces Bowl will feature a matchup between the Air Force Falcons and the James Madison Dukes. Keep scrolling for a peek at the odds and best bets for this contest.

When and Where is Air Force vs. James Madison?

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC

Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: James Madison 29, Air Force 21

James Madison 29, Air Force 21 Air Force has gone 6-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Falcons have a 5-2 record (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

James Madison won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Dukes have been at least a +110 moneyline underdog two times this season and won each of those games.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Falcons a 57.4% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: James Madison (+2)



James Madison (+2) Air Force is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Falcons have an ATS record of 5-4 in their nine games when favored by 2 points or more so far this season.

James Madison has eight wins against the spread in 12 games this season.

The Dukes covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 2 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (43)



Over (43) Air Force and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's over/under of 43 points seven times this season.

There have been nine James Madison games that have finished with a combined score higher than 43 points this season.

The over/under for the game of 43 is 19.8 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Air Force (27.6 points per game) and James Madison (35.2 points per game).

Splits Tables

Air Force

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 41.8 43.6 Implied Total AVG 27 26.4 27.6 ATS Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 4-1-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-3 3-2 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

James Madison

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50.5 52.5 48.4 Implied Total AVG 31.3 35.5 27 ATS Record 8-4-0 3-3-0 5-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-5-0 3-3-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-1 4-1 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

