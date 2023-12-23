Will Austin Peay be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Austin Peay's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Austin Peay's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Austin Peay ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 0-0 NR NR 297

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Austin Peay's best wins

On December 12, Austin Peay captured its best win of the season, a 70-68 victory over the Southern Illinois Salukis, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 160) in the RPI rankings. Ja'Monta Black led the offense against Southern Illinois, compiling 22 points. Second on the team was Dezi Jones with 12 points.

Next best wins

71-67 at home over Ohio (No. 275/RPI) on December 22

53-49 at home over Murray State (No. 314/RPI) on December 9

74-71 over Sacramento State (No. 332/RPI) on November 22

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Austin Peay's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-4 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Austin Peay has four losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Austin Peay has been handed the 211th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Governors have seven games left against teams over .500. They have 10 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Reviewing Austin Peay's upcoming schedule, it has one game left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Austin Peay's next game

Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. Austin Peay Governors

Memphis Tigers vs. Austin Peay Governors Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Austin Peay games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.