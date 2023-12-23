Will Belmont be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Belmont's full tournament resume.

How Belmont ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 2-0 NR NR 116

Belmont's best wins

Belmont, in its signature win of the season, defeated the Lipscomb Bisons 72-71 on December 6. With 22 points, Cade Tyson was the top scorer against Lipscomb. Second on the team was Ja'Kobi Gillespie, with 18 points.

Next best wins

90-70 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 172/RPI) on November 29

89-87 at home over Georgia State (No. 205/RPI) on November 6

84-79 on the road over Pennsylvania (No. 215/RPI) on November 25

74-70 at home over Arkansas State (No. 260/RPI) on December 20

75-65 on the road over Middle Tennessee (No. 289/RPI) on December 9

Belmont's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, Belmont has three wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

The Bruins have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Belmont gets the 188th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Bruins have 14 games remaining this year, including eight against teams with worse records, and 12 against teams with records above .500.

Reviewing Belmont's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Belmont's next game

Matchup: Southern Illinois Salukis vs. Belmont Bruins

Southern Illinois Salukis vs. Belmont Bruins Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

