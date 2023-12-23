Can we expect Chattanooga to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How Chattanooga ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 0-0 NR NR 147

Chattanooga's best wins

Chattanooga notched its signature win of the season on December 3, when it secured a 59-53 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 48), according to the RPI. Raven Thompson dropped a team-high 14 points with five rebounds and one assist in the matchup against Mississippi State.

Next best wins

64-54 over Kent State (No. 119/RPI) on November 24

72-62 on the road over Lipscomb (No. 124/RPI) on December 14

52-44 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 155/RPI) on December 17

49-43 on the road over Kennesaw State (No. 178/RPI) on November 29

57-52 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 201/RPI) on November 10

Chattanooga's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-1

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Mocs are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

Chattanooga has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, Chattanooga faces the 218th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Of the Mocs' 15 remaining games this season, 15 are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records north of .500.

Chattanooga has 15 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Chattanooga's next game

Matchup: Chattanooga Mocs vs. North Carolina Central Eagles

Chattanooga Mocs vs. North Carolina Central Eagles Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 PM ET Location: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee

