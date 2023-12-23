What are East Tennessee State's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on East Tennessee State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How East Tennessee State ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 176

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Tennessee State's best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on November 17, East Tennessee State defeated the Davidson Wildcats (No. 89 in the RPI) by a score of 70-68. Ebby Asamoah, in that signature win, delivered a team-leading 24 points with seven rebounds and two assists. Karon Boyd also played a part with 17 points, six rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

61-59 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 237/RPI) on December 3

70-57 at home over UMKC (No. 267/RPI) on December 20

73-72 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 283/RPI) on December 10

82-71 over Alabama A&M (No. 338/RPI) on November 24

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

East Tennessee State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), East Tennessee State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

East Tennessee State faces the 229th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Buccaneers' 19 remaining games this season, eight are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records over .500.

ETSU has 19 games left to play this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

East Tennessee State's next game

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers

East Carolina Pirates vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming East Tennessee State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.