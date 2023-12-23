The Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) face the Atlanta Hawks (12-16) as just 1.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSSEX. The point total is set at 240.5 in the matchup.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSSEX

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -1.5 240.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 240.5 points in 15 of 28 outings.

The average over/under for Atlanta's matchups this season is 245.6, 5.1 more points than this game's point total.

Atlanta has a 7-21-0 record against the spread this season.

The Hawks have been chosen as underdogs in 15 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (33.3%) in those games.

This season, Atlanta has won five of its 13 games, or 38.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 50% chance of walking away with the win.

Hawks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 240.5 % of Games Over 240.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 3 11.1% 106.4 229.2 112.1 235 222.8 Hawks 15 53.6% 122.8 229.2 122.9 235 238.4

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

In its last 10 games, Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 3-7 overall.

Seven of the Hawks' last 10 contests have hit the over.

This season, Atlanta is 1-10-0 at home against the spread (.091 winning percentage). Away, it is 6-11-0 ATS (.353).

The Hawks put up an average of 122.8 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 112.1 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 7-17 ATS record and a 12-12 overall record in games it scores more than 112.1 points.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Hawks and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 7-21 5-11 18-10 Grizzlies 11-16 5-4 10-17

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Hawks Grizzlies 122.8 Points Scored (PG) 106.4 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 7-17 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 12-12 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 122.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112.1 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 10 2-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-11 2-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-14

