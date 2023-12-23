The Atlanta Hawks (12-16) have five players on the injury report for their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) at State Farm Arena on Saturday, December 23 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Hawks head into this game following a 122-113 loss to the Heat on Friday. The Hawks got a team-high 30 points from Trae Young in the loss.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jalen Johnson SF Out Wrist 14.1 7.3 2.4 Mouhamed Gueye PF Out Back 0.0 0.0 0.0 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Thumb 0.5 1.0 0.0 AJ Griffin SF Out Personal 2.5 1.0 0.3 De'Andre Hunter SF Out Knee 14.9 4.1 1.4

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Luke Kennard: Out (Knee), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee), Derrick Rose: Out (Hamstring), Marcus Smart: Questionable (Ankle)

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSSEX

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -1.5 240.5

