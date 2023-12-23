Player prop betting options for Trae Young, Desmond Bane and others are available in the Atlanta Hawks-Memphis Grizzlies matchup at State Farm Arena on Saturday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSEX

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +132) 10.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -139)

Young has recorded 28.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.2 points less than Saturday's over/under.

He has collected three rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet in Saturday's game (3.5).

Young has averaged 11.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Saturday's assist over/under (10.5).

Young has hit 3.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +106)

The 20.1 points Dejounte Murray scores per game are 0.6 more than his prop total on Saturday (19.5).

He has pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet for Saturday.

Murray's assists average -- 5.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Saturday's prop bet.

He has connected on 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Saturday.

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 10.5 (Over: -128) 10.5 (Over: -114)

Saturday's over/under for Clint Capela is 10.5 points, 1.2 fewer than his season average.

He has pulled down 10.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: +118) 4.5 (Over: +120)

Bane is averaging 24.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.8 less than Saturday's over/under.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Saturday's game (4.5).

Bane has dished out 5.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Saturday's over/under.

Bane, at 3.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 1.1 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 21.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -104)

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 21.5 points per game average is equal to Saturday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (5.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (6.5).

Jackson has made 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

