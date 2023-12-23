Top Player Prop Bets for Hawks vs. Grizzlies on December 23, 2023
Player prop betting options for Trae Young, Desmond Bane and others are available in the Atlanta Hawks-Memphis Grizzlies matchup at State Farm Arena on Saturday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSEX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Hawks vs Grizzlies Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|30.5 (Over: -118)
|3.5 (Over: +132)
|10.5 (Over: -130)
|3.5 (Over: -139)
- Young has recorded 28.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.2 points less than Saturday's over/under.
- He has collected three rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet in Saturday's game (3.5).
- Young has averaged 11.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Saturday's assist over/under (10.5).
- Young has hit 3.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).
Dejounte Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (Over: -122)
|4.5 (Over: -130)
|5.5 (Over: +108)
|2.5 (Over: +106)
- The 20.1 points Dejounte Murray scores per game are 0.6 more than his prop total on Saturday (19.5).
- He has pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet for Saturday.
- Murray's assists average -- 5.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Saturday's prop bet.
- He has connected on 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Saturday.
Clint Capela Props
|PTS
|REB
|10.5 (Over: -128)
|10.5 (Over: -114)
- Saturday's over/under for Clint Capela is 10.5 points, 1.2 fewer than his season average.
- He has pulled down 10.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: -125)
|5.5 (Over: +118)
|4.5 (Over: +120)
- Bane is averaging 24.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.8 less than Saturday's over/under.
- He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Saturday's game (4.5).
- Bane has dished out 5.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Saturday's over/under.
- Bane, at 3.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 1.1 less than his over/under on Saturday.
Jaren Jackson Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -122)
|6.5 (Over: +100)
|1.5 (Over: -104)
- Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 21.5 points per game average is equal to Saturday's over/under.
- He has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (5.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (6.5).
- Jackson has made 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
