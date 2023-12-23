Player prop betting options for Trae Young, Desmond Bane and others are available in the Atlanta Hawks-Memphis Grizzlies matchup at State Farm Arena on Saturday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSEX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: +132) 10.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -139)
  • Young has recorded 28.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 2.2 points less than Saturday's over/under.
  • He has collected three rebounds per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet in Saturday's game (3.5).
  • Young has averaged 11.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Saturday's assist over/under (10.5).
  • Young has hit 3.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +108) 2.5 (Over: +106)
  • The 20.1 points Dejounte Murray scores per game are 0.6 more than his prop total on Saturday (19.5).
  • He has pulled down 4.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet for Saturday.
  • Murray's assists average -- 5.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Saturday's prop bet.
  • He has connected on 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Saturday.

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB
10.5 (Over: -128) 10.5 (Over: -114)
  • Saturday's over/under for Clint Capela is 10.5 points, 1.2 fewer than his season average.
  • He has pulled down 10.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
26.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -125) 5.5 (Over: +118) 4.5 (Over: +120)
  • Bane is averaging 24.7 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.8 less than Saturday's over/under.
  • He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Saturday's game (4.5).
  • Bane has dished out 5.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Saturday's over/under.
  • Bane, at 3.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 1.1 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM
21.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: -104)
  • Jaren Jackson Jr.'s 21.5 points per game average is equal to Saturday's over/under.
  • He has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (5.8) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (6.5).
  • Jackson has made 1.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

