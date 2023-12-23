When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Lipscomb be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How Lipscomb ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-0 NR NR 141

Lipscomb's best wins

Lipscomb's best win this season came on November 24 in an 86-75 victory against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs. Joe Anderson was the top scorer in the signature win over UNC Asheville, dropping 24 points with three rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

85-78 over Wofford (No. 194/RPI) on November 26

78-71 at home over Tennessee State (No. 238/RPI) on December 10

82-68 at home over Chattanooga (No. 270/RPI) on November 29

96-65 on the road over Tennessee Tech (No. 283/RPI) on November 14

106-81 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 338/RPI) on November 18

Lipscomb's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

The Bisons have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Lipscomb faces the 236th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Looking at the Bisons' upcoming schedule, they have seven games against teams that are above .500 and 15 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Lipscomb has 17 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Lipscomb's next game

Matchup: Florida State Seminoles vs. Lipscomb Bisons

Florida State Seminoles vs. Lipscomb Bisons Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

