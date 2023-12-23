For bracketology insights around Lipscomb and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

How Lipscomb ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 114

Lipscomb's best wins

On November 30, Lipscomb captured its signature win of the season, a 68-45 victory over the East Tennessee State Buccaneers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 125) in the RPI rankings. The leading scorer against East Tennessee State was Claira McGowan, who recorded 23 points with seven rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

64-55 on the road over Mississippi Valley State (No. 216/RPI) on November 27

77-73 at home over Morehead State (No. 232/RPI) on November 14

74-43 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 322/RPI) on November 17

77-58 on the road over Evansville (No. 357/RPI) on November 7

Lipscomb's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Lipscomb is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most defeats.

The Bisons have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 2 losses (two).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Lipscomb has the 141st-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

As far as the Bisons' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have five contests against teams above .500.

Glancing at Lipscomb's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Lipscomb's next game

Matchup: Lipscomb Bisons vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Lipscomb Bisons vs. Eastern Kentucky Colonels Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

