The Nashville Predators, Luke Evangelista included, will face the Dallas Stars on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Evangelista intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Luke Evangelista vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Evangelista Season Stats Insights

Evangelista's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:38 per game on the ice, is +1.

Evangelista has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 32 games played, including multiple goals once.

Evangelista has a point in 12 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Evangelista has posted an assist in a game 11 times this year in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.

Evangelista's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 42.6% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Evangelista going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Evangelista Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 97 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 32 Games 1 16 Points 0 4 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

