Will Memphis be one of the teams to secure a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Memphis' complete tournament resume.

Want to bet on Memphis' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Preseason national championship odds: +6000

How Memphis ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 29 31 8

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis' best wins

When Memphis beat the Clemson Tigers (No. 18 in the AP's Top 25) on December 16 by a score of 79-77, it was its best victory of the season thus far. David Jones was the leading scorer in the signature win over Clemson, posting 22 points with six rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

77-54 at home over Virginia (No. 22/AP Poll) on December 19

81-75 on the road over Texas A&M (No. 34/RPI) on December 10

71-67 over Michigan (No. 55/RPI) on November 22

84-79 over Arkansas (No. 107/RPI) on November 23

70-55 on the road over Missouri (No. 116/RPI) on November 10

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Memphis' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 1-0

Based on the RPI, Memphis has three wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Tigers are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Memphis is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Memphis takes on the 18th-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Tigers have 17 games remaining against teams over .500. They have 17 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Memphis' upcoming schedule features two games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Memphis' next game

Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. Austin Peay Governors

Memphis Tigers vs. Austin Peay Governors Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Memphis games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.