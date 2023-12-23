Saturday's contest between the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) and Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) at FedExForum has a projected final score of 83-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Memphis, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on December 23.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 83, Vanderbilt 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Vanderbilt

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-20.7)

Memphis (-20.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Memphis has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Vanderbilt is 3-8-0. The Tigers have hit the over in six games, while Commodores games have gone over three times.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +75 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 79.4 points per game to rank 85th in college basketball and are giving up 72.5 per outing to rank 221st in college basketball.

Memphis ranks 180th in the nation at 36.7 rebounds per game. That's 1.1 fewer than the 37.8 its opponents average.

Memphis makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.1. It shoots 34.1% from deep while its opponents hit 31.0% from long range.

The Tigers rank 165th in college basketball by averaging 95.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 131st in college basketball, allowing 87.6 points per 100 possessions.

Memphis has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (245th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.6 (82nd in college basketball).

