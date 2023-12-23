Saturday's game between the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) and the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) at FedExForum has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 83-63 and heavily favors Memphis to come out on top. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on December 23.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: CBS

Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Venue: FedExForum

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 83, Vanderbilt 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Vanderbilt

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-20.7)

Memphis (-20.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Memphis is 5-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Vanderbilt's 3-8-0 ATS record. The Tigers are 6-3-0 and the Commodores are 3-8-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +75 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 79.4 points per game to rank 82nd in college basketball and are allowing 72.5 per outing to rank 225th in college basketball.

Memphis loses the rebound battle by 1.1 boards on average. it collects 36.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 181st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.8 per outing.

Memphis makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (148th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.1. It shoots 34.1% from deep while its opponents hit 31% from long range.

The Tigers' 95.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 161st in college basketball, and the 87.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 128th in college basketball.

Memphis has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (249th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.6 (79th in college basketball).

