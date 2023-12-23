Saturday's contest at FedExForum has the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) matching up with the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) at 4:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 83-63 win, as our model heavily favors Memphis.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 83, Vanderbilt 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Vanderbilt

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-20.7)

Memphis (-20.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Memphis has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season, while Vanderbilt is 3-8-0. The Tigers have a 6-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Commodores have a record of 3-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers have a +75 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.9 points per game. They're putting up 79.4 points per game to rank 81st in college basketball and are giving up 72.5 per outing to rank 226th in college basketball.

Memphis loses the rebound battle by an average of 1.1 boards. It is collecting 36.7 rebounds per game (182nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 37.8 per outing.

Memphis makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (146th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.1 on average.

The Tigers' 95.8 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 160th in college basketball, and the 87.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 129th in college basketball.

Memphis and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Tigers commit 12.6 per game (249th in college basketball) and force 13.6 (79th in college basketball action).

