Saturday's game between the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) and Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) at FedExForum has a projected final score of 83-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Memphis, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 4:00 PM ET on December 23.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 83, Vanderbilt 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. Vanderbilt

Computer Predicted Spread: Memphis (-20.7)

Memphis (-20.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.9

Memphis is 5-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Vanderbilt's 3-8-0 ATS record. The Tigers have gone over the point total in six games, while Commodores games have gone over three times.

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers' +75 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.4 points per game (81st in college basketball) while giving up 72.5 per outing (225th in college basketball).

Memphis averages 36.7 rebounds per game (183rd in college basketball) while allowing 37.8 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 1.1 boards per game.

Memphis makes 7.9 three-pointers per game (145th in college basketball) at a 34.1% rate (156th in college basketball), compared to the 8.1 its opponents make while shooting 31% from deep.

The Tigers average 95.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (161st in college basketball), and give up 87.6 points per 100 possessions (130th in college basketball).

Memphis forces 13.6 turnovers per game (78th in college basketball) while committing 12.6 (250th in college basketball play).

