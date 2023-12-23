The No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. The contest airs on CBS.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Memphis Stats Insights

This season, the Tigers have a 45.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1% higher than the 44.7% of shots the Commodores' opponents have knocked down.

Memphis has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 182nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Commodores sit at 200th.

The Tigers record 7.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Commodores allow (72.1).

When Memphis puts up more than 72.1 points, it is 7-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

At home, Memphis is posting 7.2 more points per game (85.5) than it is away from home (78.3).

In 2023-24, the Tigers are allowing 70.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they are allowing 72.5.

Looking at three-pointers, Memphis has performed better when playing at home this season, making 8.8 treys per game with a 34.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Memphis Upcoming Schedule