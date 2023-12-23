The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) will look to break a three-game losing stretch when visiting the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET on CBS.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: CBS

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers make 45.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Commodores have allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Memphis has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.

The Tigers are the 182nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores rank 200th.

The 79.4 points per game the Tigers put up are 7.3 more points than the Commodores allow (72.1).

Memphis is 7-1 when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Memphis Home & Away Comparison

Memphis posts 85.5 points per game at home, compared to 78.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.

The Tigers are ceding 70.8 points per game this year at home, which is 1.7 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (72.5).

Memphis is draining 8.8 three-pointers per game with a 34.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 2.0 more threes and 0.5% points better than it is averaging away from home (6.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Memphis Upcoming Schedule