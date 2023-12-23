The Memphis Tigers (6-2) play the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 airing on CBS.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

Memphis Players to Watch

David Jones: 19.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Jahvon Quinerly: 12.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaykwon Walton: 9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Caleb Mills: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Malcolm Dandridge: 6.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Ezra Manjon: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Evan Taylor: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Colin Smith: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyrin Lawrence: 13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Jason Rivera-Torres: 7.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Stat Comparison

Memphis Rank Memphis AVG Vanderbilt AVG Vanderbilt Rank 92nd 79.5 Points Scored 70.0 275th 253rd 74.0 Points Allowed 72.7 222nd 150th 37.5 Rebounds 36.8 185th 189th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 9.0 189th 127th 8.1 3pt Made 7.9 146th 221st 12.8 Assists 10.9 320th 281st 13.3 Turnovers 10.7 98th

