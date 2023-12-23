The Memphis Tigers (6-2) play the Vanderbilt Commodores (4-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 airing on CBS.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Game Information

Memphis Players to Watch

  • David Jones: 19.0 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jahvon Quinerly: 12.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaykwon Walton: 9.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Caleb Mills: 9.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Malcolm Dandridge: 6.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Ezra Manjon: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Evan Taylor: 10.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Colin Smith: 8.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyrin Lawrence: 13.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jason Rivera-Torres: 7.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Stat Comparison

Memphis Rank Memphis AVG Vanderbilt AVG Vanderbilt Rank
92nd 79.5 Points Scored 70.0 275th
253rd 74.0 Points Allowed 72.7 222nd
150th 37.5 Rebounds 36.8 185th
189th 9.0 Off. Rebounds 9.0 189th
127th 8.1 3pt Made 7.9 146th
221st 12.8 Assists 10.9 320th
281st 13.3 Turnovers 10.7 98th

