The Vanderbilt Commodores (4-7) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the No. 23 Memphis Tigers (9-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at FedExForum. The game airs on CBS. The matchup has an over/under set at 149.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Memphis -16.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Memphis vs Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers' ATS record is 5-4-0 this season.

Memphis has played as a favorite of -1600 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Tigers, based on the moneyline, is 94.1%.

Vanderbilt has gone 3-8-0 ATS this year.

This is the worst odds of a win that sportsbooks have given the Commodores this season with a +900 moneyline set for this game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Vanderbilt has a 10% chance of pulling out a win.

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Memphis 6 66.7% 79.4 147.2 72.5 144.6 147.9 Vanderbilt 1 9.1% 67.8 147.2 72.1 144.6 141.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Memphis vs Vanderbilt Insights & Trends

The Tigers score 7.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Commodores give up (72.1).

Memphis has a 3-4 record against the spread and a 7-1 record overall when scoring more than 72.1 points.

The Commodores average just 4.7 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (72.5).

Vanderbilt is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when it scores more than 72.5 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Memphis 5-4-0 0-2 6-3-0 Vanderbilt 3-8-0 0-0 3-8-0

Memphis vs. Vanderbilt Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Memphis Vanderbilt 13-2 Home Record 14-6 7-5 Away Record 5-6 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-9-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-3-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.2 82.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.4 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.