In the upcoming matchup against the Dallas Stars, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Phillip Tomasino to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Phillip Tomasino score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Tomasino stats and insights

Tomasino has scored in three of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Stars.

Tomasino has picked up three assists on the power play.

Tomasino averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are giving up 97 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Tomasino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Flyers 2 2 0 15:11 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:31 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 11:40 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 11:52 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:13 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:33 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:58 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:33 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 14:51 Home L 4-3

Predators vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.