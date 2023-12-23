Best Bets & Odds for the South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Game – Saturday, December 23
The 68 Ventures Bowl will feature a matchup between the South Alabama Jaguars and the Eastern Michigan Eagles. Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.
When and Where is South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan?
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Mobile, Alabama
- Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: South Alabama 33, Eastern Michigan 15
- South Alabama has won 57.1% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (4-3).
- The Jaguars have played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
- Eastern Michigan has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won once.
- The Eagles have been at least a +575 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jaguars have an implied win probability of 90.0%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
South Alabama (-17.5)
- In 12 South Alabama games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Jaguars have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 17.5 points or more.
- Against the spread, Eastern Michigan is 6-5-0 this season.
- The Eagles have been underdogs by 17.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (44.5)
- Eight of South Alabama's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 44.5 points.
- There have been four Eastern Michigan games that have finished with a combined score over 44.5 points this season.
- The point total for the matchup of 44.5 is 6.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for South Alabama (30.9 points per game) and Eastern Michigan (20.3 points per game).
Splits Tables
South Alabama
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.1
|52.3
|49.9
|Implied Total AVG
|31.3
|34.2
|28.3
|ATS Record
|4-8-0
|2-4-0
|2-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-6-0
|2-4-0
|4-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-3
|3-2
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
Eastern Michigan
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.8
|44.3
|45.2
|Implied Total AVG
|26.9
|24.6
|28.8
|ATS Record
|6-5-0
|2-3-0
|4-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-6-0
|3-2-0
|2-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|4-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-6
|0-1
|1-5
