The 68 Ventures Bowl will feature a matchup between the South Alabama Jaguars and the Eastern Michigan Eagles. Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this matchup.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan?

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: South Alabama 33, Eastern Michigan 15

South Alabama 33, Eastern Michigan 15 South Alabama has won 57.1% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (4-3).

The Jaguars have played as a moneyline favorite of -900 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Eastern Michigan has entered the game as an underdog seven times this season and won once.

The Eagles have been at least a +575 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jaguars have an implied win probability of 90.0%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: South Alabama (-17.5)



South Alabama (-17.5) In 12 South Alabama games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Jaguars have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 17.5 points or more.

Against the spread, Eastern Michigan is 6-5-0 this season.

The Eagles have been underdogs by 17.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Parlay your bets together on the South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) Eight of South Alabama's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 44.5 points.

There have been four Eastern Michigan games that have finished with a combined score over 44.5 points this season.

The point total for the matchup of 44.5 is 6.7 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for South Alabama (30.9 points per game) and Eastern Michigan (20.3 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

South Alabama

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.1 52.3 49.9 Implied Total AVG 31.3 34.2 28.3 ATS Record 4-8-0 2-4-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 6-6-0 2-4-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-3 3-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-0 1-3

Eastern Michigan

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 44.3 45.2 Implied Total AVG 26.9 24.6 28.8 ATS Record 6-5-0 2-3-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-6-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 4-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-1 1-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.