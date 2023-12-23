If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Tennessee Tech and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Tennessee Tech ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-1 NR NR 285

Tennessee Tech's best wins

As far as its best win this season, Tennessee Tech beat the Northern Kentucky Norse at home on December 18. The final score was 77-59. With 18 points, Kiera Hill was the leading scorer against Northern Kentucky. Second on the team was Reghan Grimes, with 17 points.

Next best wins

78-67 on the road over North Alabama (No. 331/RPI) on December 21

65-59 over Stetson (No. 338/RPI) on November 25

Tennessee Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Based on the RPI, the Golden Eagles have two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Tennessee Tech has the 210th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Golden Eagles have 17 games left this season, including 12 versus teams with worse records, and three against teams with records north of .500.

In terms of TTU's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Tennessee Tech's next game

Matchup: Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles vs. UT Martin Skyhawks

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles vs. UT Martin Skyhawks Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

