When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Tennessee be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Tennessee ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR 27 108

Tennessee's best wins

On November 25, Tennessee picked up its best win of the season, a 76-73 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 146) in the RPI rankings. With 19 points, Jasmine Powell was the top scorer versus Oklahoma. Second on the team was Jewel Spear, with 16 points.

Next best wins

72-63 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 155/RPI) on December 10

84-74 at home over Memphis (No. 174/RPI) on November 13

100-73 at home over Troy (No. 233/RPI) on November 19

85-63 at home over Wofford (No. 253/RPI) on December 19

93-64 at home over Florida A&M (No. 271/RPI) on November 7

Tennessee's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Tennessee has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Tennessee faces the 19th-hardest schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Volunteers have 15 games remaining versus teams over .500. They have two upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Tennessee has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with three games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Tennessee's next game

Matchup: Liberty Lady Flames vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Liberty Lady Flames vs. Tennessee Volunteers Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

